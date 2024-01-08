Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Just because we’re all back to work, it doesn’t mean that we still can’t have fun weekends. Michelle and Taminique both had amazing and productive weekends. Taminique kicked off her weekend by checking out The West Side Showroom’s ‘Vampire Lesbians of Sodom.’ She found the show hilarious and felt engaged with the show the entire time. ‘Vampire Lesbians of Sodom’ has been selling out very quickly but there is still some availability to see the show this Thursday, January 11 at 8:00pm and 10:00pm. Tickets are free and going fast so reserve them now at wssr.org! On Saturday, Taminique spent her time reading ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ and getting herself some flowers. Taminique closed out her weekend by watching the Golden Globes for the very first time. Michellle started off her weekend by taking down the Christmas decorations in her apartment. On Saturday, Michelle hung out with her friend Lori to get a facial and to get drinks. Sunday, she got some Girl Scouts Candy from her best friend’s daughter. We would love to know how you all spent your weekends by sharing your pictures with us on Facebook!