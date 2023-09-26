Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Writers Guild of America strike has been ongoing for months but there seems to finally be a light at the end of the tunnel. WGA and the studios have reached a tentative agreement to end the strike, but the agreement needs to be voted on by the WGA East and WGA West boards. The vote should take less than two weeks but, in the meantime, writers and certain actors can return to work. Another story that has everyone talking is Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game on Sunday. All eyes were on the two of them Sunday, but this isn’t the first time they have hung out. According to TMZ they’ve hung out several times in the past couple of months. Finally, it is now official that Usher will be the 2024 Superbowl Halftime performer. People are already starting to make their guesses on what his setlist will look like and with a career that spans 25 years, it will be pretty hard to determine what songs he will be performing. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.