Tragic news broke over the weekend that ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry has unfortunately passed away at the age of 54. It is being reported that he drowned in his Jacuzzi and was found by a bystander who called 911. Social media has been flooded with loving posts from celebrities and co-stars sharing their memories of Matthew. Also tonight, a Hocus Pocus 3 could be in the works. Writer for Hocus Pocus 2, Jen D’Angelo says that Hocus Pocus 3 is still in the story phase but there is a huge possibility for a new movie. Finally, Eminem’s ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ sauce is now available to be shipped to your house. Eminem opened a Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in 2021 but now the sauce is available to everyone. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.