Theatre is Back! Check Out the New Show from ‘The Studio’

Our next stop in Beloit was to Lucy's #7 Burger Bar. A restaurant that you've probably been too or at least heard of. They have amazing stuffed burgers (we tried their mac n cheese burger), delicious boozy shakes, and beer. They have outdoor seating so you can enjoy the summer weather too! We sat with Emily and talked about all the different menu items, but you can keep up with them on their website at l7burgerbar.com.