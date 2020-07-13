Live Now
Theatre is Back! Check Out the New Show from ‘The Studio’

Good Day Stateline
The ‘arts’ have really suffered as a result of COVID and social distancing. With a little work, and lot of planning, ‘The Studio’ was able to pull off a show this summer, starring kids of course! Owner and director Courtney stopped by the studio to tell us all about their new production, Cyrano de Burger Shack – a live musical with plenty of pop songs you can sing to! The production will be held at the Sinnissippi Band Shell on July 24-26 and July 31-Aug 2. You can purchase tickets at thestudiorockford.com.

Michelle Abraham

