Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

With September being National Suicide Prevention Month it’s important to learn different ways we can be of service to our loved ones during their time in need. Therapist Marcellous Pollards and Clinician Jeremey Powell are helping us debunk some of the myths surrounding therapy. They talk about how although society looks down on men who open up about what they are feeling, men who open up are healing past traumas they might have not known existed. You can learn more about GRO Community and the different services they offer at https://grocommunity.org/.



Sponsored by GRO Community