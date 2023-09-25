Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The deadline for nominations for the Excalibur and Excelsior Awards are just around the corner but there is still time to nominate! Engagement Director Jennifer Smith and former winners for Excalibur and Excelsior Awards Gary Anderson and Julie Thomas are here to share what makes these awards so special. These awards were started by the Rockford Register Star in the 1970’s and they recognize excellence in community service on both individual and group levels. Nominations are open now until October 2nd and this year they are looking for nominations from Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties. Julie and Gary share how much of an honor it was to receive the Excalibur and Excelsior awards and to be recognized by their community. To nominate your community champion, head to excaliburexcelsior.com by October 2nd.

Sponsored By Community Foundation of Northern Illinois