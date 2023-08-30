Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We are still celebrating tailgate week and we’re showing off the perfect items for your next tailgate. First, to stay comfortable during those sports games you need the Under the Weather Pods. These are great for any outdoor activity. They are lightweight, portable, weather resistant, and easy to store. These pods are available in a wide variety of styles and colors. Michelle and Taminique are showing off the two-person style and the one-person style. Michelle points out that the pods are warm and another way to stay warm during sports games is to drink the Fireball Dragnum. This has the same exact taste as the classic Fireball, and it is ideal for any celebration or gift giving. To purchase one of the Under the Weather Pods you can head to utwpods.com or you can enter to win at GoodDayStateline.com. Fireball Dragnum will be available in select stores.