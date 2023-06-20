Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

In this day and age we are all stressed so we do our best to manage it. There is actually a way to use our Vagus nerve to help us relax. The Vagus nerve is responsible for body functions such as heart rate and breathing.

Truvaga has a device to help activate the Vagus nerve. It is a handheld device that only need to be used twice a day. It’s meant to balance the nervous system and help the user feel calmer.

Dr. Peter Staats says that a lot of people reach for a pill when stressed which is a chemical reaction, but we often forget that we’re also electric beings.

Dr. Staats is a co-founder of electroCore and he believes that truvaga can help millions with their stress.

The device only needs to be used for two minutes and he recommends doing two minutes in the morning and two minutes at night. To learn more about truvaga, please head to truvaga.com.