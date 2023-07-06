ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)—

While we can’t physically be at a beach right now, this Spirit Day drink makes us feel like we are. It is full of tropical flavors like coconut, pineapple, and orange. Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard Il. You can visit Rush Creek Distilling at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard Il. You can also check them out at rushcreekdistilling.com. Make sure to check out our recipe below!

Pineapple Orange Rum Punch

½ oz grendadine

1 ½ oz coconut rum

2 oz pineapple juice

1 ½ oz orange juice

1. Fill a glass with ice. Add the grenadine to the bottom of the glass.

2. Add coconut rum, pineapple juice and orange juice. Mix well!

3. Enjoy!