Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Chili is the perfect fall comfort food to warm us up from the cold and Chef Richard Blais is telling us about his twist on chili pairings and the first Chili Cookoff on Tik Tok. Richard shares with us how he likes to pair his chili with a peanut butter sandwich. He makes what he calls ‘PB Raviolis’ with his chili and is encouraging 4 Tik Tok creators to try it out for the Ultimate Chili Cookoff on Tik Tok. The creator with the best Chili and Peanut Butter recipe will win a year supply of peanut butter that they can donate to a charity of their choice. Voting ends October 21st and the contest can be found under #PBchilicookoff on Tik Tok. To check out Richard’s and the creator’s recipes they are posted at nationalpeanutboard.org