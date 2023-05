Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The copyright case involving Ed Sheeran and his song ‘Thinking out Loud’ has been making headlines left and right but what does this victory mean for Ed Sheeran and other musicians? Tim Mahoney is helping us understand the case and why Ed Sheeran won. He breaks down how copyright law has changed through the years and how music specifically is dealt with in copyright cases. To learn more about Mahoney and Mahoney, head to mahoneymahoneyrockford.com.