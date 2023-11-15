Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Last week, the SAG-AFTRA strike ended after 118-days, and Tim Mahoney from Mahoney and Mahoney is explaining what that means for actors and for our favorite movies and tv shows. Tim states that the strike hasn’t been 100% voted on yet but it seems to be over. He reminds everyone that this was the first time that the writers and actors have been on strike at the same time in 60 years. He also points out that right now is the first time in a long time where workers have the upper hand. The strike accomplished higher pay minimums, AI protections, and a way to make money from streaming services. To learn more about Tim Mahoney and Mahoney and Mahoney, head to their website at mahoneyandmahoney.com.

