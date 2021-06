Last time with Tim Mahoney, we talked about the Free Britney movement and Britney Spears’ life up to about 2008. We video chat with Tim from Mahoney & Mahoney LLC about Britney’s life after 2008 and the events leading up to the Free Britney movement. You can see the full interview on the Good Day Stateline Facebook page. Get legal advice at mahoneysgotyourback.com.