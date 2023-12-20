Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

2023 has brought us a ton of celebrity legal case and Tim Mahoney from Mahoney and Mahoney has walked us through it all. Tonight, he is recapping some of the top cases. He gives us a refresher on the cases we’ve already covered such as the Ed Sheeran and Michael Oher cases, but he is also talking about the cases we didn’t get to such as the Gwyeneth Paltrow case. Tim points out the patterns in some of the cases and gives insight to how judges typically rule in celebrity cases. To learn more about Mahoney and Mahoney you can check out their website at mahoneyandmahoney.com.

Sponsored By Mahoney and Mahoney