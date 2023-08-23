Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Tim Mahoney from Mahoney and Mahoney is always giving us great insight when it comes to legal things going on in the pop culture world. Right now, it seems like everyone is talking about Michael Oher suing the Touhy family. Michael and the Touhy family were the inspiration behind the movie ‘The Blindside’ starring Sandra Bullock. Michael is suing the family because he is claiming that he thought he was adopted by the Touhys but was tricked into a conservatorship. Tim says that this situation isn’t too dissimilar from the Britney Spears case. The first thing he looked into when researching the case was to try and see why the Touhys went with a conservatorship over something like power of attorney. To learn more about Tim Mahoney and Mahoney and Mahoney, please check them out online at mahoneyandmahoney.com.

Sponsored By Mahoney and Mahoney