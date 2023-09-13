Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Perhaps the biggest thing going on in the entertainment industry right now are the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. These strikes have been going on for months, but some talk shows are making the decision to head back to the studio to make new episodes. Tim Mahoney from Mahoney and Mahoney is breaking down how this coincides with the strikes and at what point are these talk show hosts crossing the picket line. Tim says that for shows like the Jennifer Hudson Show and the Drew Barrymore Show they rely a ton on writers which they can’t use right now due to the strike. In Tim’s opinion, he thinks that while they can do the show with no writers, he thinks they should’ve just waited until the strike is over. To learn more or to get in contact with Tim Mahoney check out mahoneyandmahoney.com.

Sponsored By Mahoney and Mahoney LLC