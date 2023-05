Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Tina Turner has sadly passed away at the age of 83. Her publicist shared that she passed away after a long illness in her home in Switzerland. Also tonight, Rachel Ray said goodbye to her talk show after 17 seasons and Taylor Swift is releasing more songs on Midnights called the ‘Til Dawn Edition.’ Make sure to check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.