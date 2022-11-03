Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We all have busy lives so sometimes when it comes to making meals, we’re looking for quick and easy recipes that we can whip up. Tonight, we’re talking to celebrity chef Nick Wallace and asking him for his tips on easy meals we can make at home. Nick enjoys using Ben’s original rice since it is so versatile and can make a great addition to any meal. He also encourages parents to let their kids get involved with the cooking from meal prep, mixing, and serving. Nick says that anyone who picks up Ben’s Original products, every dollar spent, Ben’s and No Kid Hungry will donate 2.5 million meals to in need children. For more information check out bensoriginal.com