A couple of weeks ago, four children were found miraculously alive in the Amazon after a terrifying plane crash. The kids are 13yo, 9yo, 4yo, and 11 months. The crash killed their mother, and they were left to fend for themselves for 40 days. TMZ Investigates executive producer Harvey Levin is sharing all the questions that TMZ is trying to answer with this documentary. Harvey says that as soon as they heard that the children survived, he knew that they had to cover the story. TMZ sent people to Columbia to get knowledge from the families, politicians, survival experts and more. What he finds interesting is learning that the kids were actually in earshot of the rescuers but hid from them for days. You can watch the special tonight at 7pm on FOX39.