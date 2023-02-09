Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Up next on our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets we have TNT Funnel Cakes located at 201 W State St in Rockford. TNT Funnel Cakes has over 20 flavors that are absolutely delicious. Owner Ashley Washington is having us try the Papa Smurf funnel cake which has a blueberry lemon flavor. Ashley is proud that TNT Funnel Cakes is a local black owned business. If you think that TNT Funnel Cakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm February 14th here.