Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Tom Bergeron broke down what really happened behind the scenes of Dancing with the Stars before they let him go in 2020. He sat down with Cheryl Burke on her podcast, and he shared that show execs lied to him about letting political candidates on the dance floor. Also tonight, we’re getting more bombshells from Britney’s memoir. She shares a story about an interview she did with Ryan Seacrest where instead of asking her about her new album, he asked her about her kids and if she feels she’s doing everything she can for them. Finally, Travis Kelce’s dad Ed shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift. He says that she is a very sweet and very charming down to earth woman. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.