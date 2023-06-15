Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have starred in plenty of films together as each other’s romantic interest, but did you know that it almost started in the 80s? Tom was offered the role of Harry in “When Harry Meets Sally’’ but turned it down. You can find out why in today’s Instachat. Also trending tonight, we’re finding out when we’ll officially get the live-action version of Moana. Plus we’re dishing on Jennifer Hudson’s recent performance at the White House for their Juneteenth Celebration!