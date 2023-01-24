Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Anyone who is selling their home is naturally going to want the most money they can get from the sale. Toni Vanderhayden from Sold On Toni is back with us to share how sellers can optimize selling their home. She expresses the importance of photos when selling because it gives potential buyers a better idea of what the house has to offer. Toni also wants people to know that projects such as painting, or decluttering can really make a big impact when selling the home. For example, painting with neutral colors can make a house seem more palatable for potential buyers. Toni says that buyers will know you take care of the big things if you take care of the little things. She also has tips for sellers on how to know when a large project is worth doing. If you’re looking to sell your home or just want more information, check out soldontoni.com