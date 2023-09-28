Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love getting the best and latest information on the housing market from Toni VanderHeyden from Sold on Toni, Keller Williams Realty Signature. Tonight, she’s sharing what the market looks like right now and what we can continue to expect. Right now, she says that it is still a seller’s market because there is a deficit of homes. With that being said, Toni shares that the market isn’t what it was like in the spring and the market is starting to level off. Something that is surprising to Toni is that they are starting to consider homestead contingencies. This gives buyers more leeway when they go to make an offer on a home. A phrase that Toni is offering to homebuyers is ‘date the mortgage, marry the house.’ What she means by this is that life can’t always stop for mortgage rates so sometimes it’s better to buy a house you love at a higher mortgage rate and refinance later. If you’re looking to buy or sell a home, head to her website at soldontoni.com.

