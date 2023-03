Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Toni VanderHeyden from Sold On Toni is back with us tonight to help explain why homes cost as much as they do. Toni says that based on price trends, we’re actually pretty on target for the long-term trend. Toni also says that she got the chance to participate in some house flipping today. She expressed that she loves decorating homes and getting them ready for the market. For more information, please head to soldontoni.com.