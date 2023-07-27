Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Toni VanderHeyden from Sold On Toni, Keller Williams Realty Signature always has great knowledge to share with us about how to buy and sell a home. Toni mentions that locally and nationally home inventory is down by about 25%. That means that options for buying homes are down. Toni also says that the median time frame for a home to be on the market is six days but there are about 378 homes on the market that are currently past that timeframe. A great way to make sure a home is sold in the six-day time frame is to be prepared. Recently, Toni noticed a home that was sold by an owner, but she believes that she could have marketed the home to sell for more and to get the owner more money due to things like bids. An analogy she uses is imagine going to the grocery store for an apple but there are only two apples for fifteen people. She says that in that situation a bidding war for who can pay the most is a byproduct of the scarcity. Toni’s goal is to help people get the very best deal for their homes. To learn more about Sold On Toni, please visit soldontoni.com. You can also visit Toni VanderHeyden and her team at 4207 Galleria Dr, Loves Park IL.