We are going through a heat wave this week, so it is important to stay cool and hydrated. Healthline recently came out with a list of the top food and drinks to stay hydrated during a heat wave. The list includes coconut water to replenish electrolytes and cramps, melons like watermelon and honey dew for high water content and milk for protein. To learn more, head to healthline.com.