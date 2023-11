Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For our Thanksgiving themed What’s Buzzing, Taminique is sharing her thoughts on Delish’s list of Top Thanksgiving Side Dishes. She personally doesn’t agree with the list, but she is most passionate about gravy making #1 on the list. In her opinion, gravy isn’t a side dish at all. Let us know if you think gravy is a side dish and what you think the best Thanksgiving Side Dish is by sending us an email at gds@fox39.com.