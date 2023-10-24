Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our GDS Fitness Expert Tosha Pastorek is back tonight to give us an 80’s themed Halloween workout to help us with our posture. Tosha is a big believer in good posture, and she says that these are easy exercises that can improve our posture. The first exercise is a chest opener on a foam roller which helps open the entire body. She also included exercises like 90/90 sit and switch and shoulder swimmers. All these exercises are not only good for posture but for flexibility as well. If you know of any social media trends you would like for us to try out, send us an email at gds@fox39.com. Tuesday Trends is sponsored by Tissue Caddy, and you can enter to win your own Tissue Caddy every single week at GoodDayStateline.com.

