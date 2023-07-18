Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Flexibility is sometimes an overlooked aspect of a fitness routine, but our GDS Fitness expert Tosha Pastorek is helping us build a strong stretching and mobility routine. She starts with an exercise that utilizes shoulder mobility and core engagement. It involves balancing on your belly with your arms stretched above your head. Then you twist your arms and punch them down by your side. Next, she gets in a lunge and first pushes the knee over the toes and then sitting back on the back leg. The next exercise is a cat/cow stretch in a frog pose. This stretch is great for opening everything up. All these exercises are quick to add into any routine and you only need about five minutes. Let us know if you add any of these stretches into your exercise routine.