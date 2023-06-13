Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Gym memberships can be expensive, but our fitness expert Tosha Pastorek is showing us how we can use household items to work out. These items can be found in almost any home. The items Tosha brought are a backpack, laundry detergent, and water gallons. She really encourages everyone to get creative when it comes to at home workouts. Michelle and Taminique are definitely feeling the burn with these weighted squats. Make sure to check out Tosha Pastorek on Instagram at @toshapastorek.