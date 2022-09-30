Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

FOX39 is now home to the new country music drama, ‘Monarch,’ and Trace Adkins is clueing us in on all the show has to offer. The new drama focuses on a multigenerational country music dynasty and how a young woman can maintain the dynasty reign while finding her own way in her career. Trace plays a legendary singer songwriter, Albie Roman, who is called the ‘Texas Truthteller.’ Albie is married to Dottie Roman played by Susan Sarandon. Dive into this country music family drama Tuesday nights on FOX39.