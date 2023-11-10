Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Luke Combs’ cover of ‘Fast Car’ has been all over the radio this year and the writer of the original song Tracy Chapman finally took home the CMA award for Song of the Year! Tracy originally made the song popular in 1988 and this award makes her the first Black woman to win the CMA Song of the Year. Also tonight, Brooke Shields shared the story of how drinking too much water caused her to have a seizure. She said that she was drinking a lot of water before her one woman show in September and her low sodium levels caused the seizure. She also added that she remembers being put into the ambulance and Bradley Cooper was with her. Finally, Alanis Morrisette is going on a 2024 tour! She announced the massive tour on social media along with the guests she’ll be bringing with her like Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. Pre-sale starts on November 15. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.