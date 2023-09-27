Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

You could spend days at the Volo Museum and still find more to explore. Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla is showing us the history of RV travel, movie vehicles, and vintage arcade games. Jim shares that he didn’t have a ton of interest in the vintage campers until he saw them in person. There is over 100 years’ worth of travel lodging history at Volo Museum. Then Jim shifts over to the movie vehicles. He says that Volo Museum is famous for their movie cars. They have over 50 Hollywood Movie cars from movies like Ford V Ferrari and Fast and the Furious. In addition to this they also have more unconventional movie vehicles like the lifeboat from Captain Phillips. It is the lifeboat they used through the whole movie and has things like fake blood splatter and fake bullet holes included. For some fun and games, Jim takes us to their vintage arcade games. He says that his favorite thing about the vintage arcade games is seeing older visitors come in and recognize and remember how to play the games. You can visit the Volo Museum at 27582 Volo Village Rd, Volo Il or you can check out their website volocars.com. You can also have your chance to win passes to the Volo Museum every week by answering our Fan of the Week Question.

Sponsored By Volo Museum