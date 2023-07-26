Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all know the famous phrase ‘it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey’ and Winnebago Motor Homes is here to make the that journey as amazing as possible. Owner Mick Franklin and salesman Wade Haschke want to help everyone find the right motor home for them.

Motor Homes are not one size fits all and Winnebago Motor Homes has a wide variety. If you’re planning to be on the road for months at a time, then you can check out one of their roomy class A vehicles or if you’re just getting away for the weekend you can look at one of their Minnies.

They also offer service for the vehicles at their store. Mick says that a high priority for Winnebago Motor Homes is to take care of the customer before the sale, during the sale, and after the sale. They are also having an end of year close out sale.

To learn more about Winnebago Motor Homes, you can check them out online at winnebagomotorhomes.com or you can give them a call at (866) 964-5591. You can also visit them at 6841 Auburn St, Rockford Il.