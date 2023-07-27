Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Friendship bracelets have been a huge trend at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and football player Travis Kelce tried to use one to flirt with Taylor. He went to her show in Kansas City and tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. He said that he wanted to get a meet and greet with her before or after the concert but couldn’t. Also tonight, the trailer for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has been released. Only Murders in the Building is going to be one of the few new shows we’ll be getting this fall because it wrapped before the strike. Finally, tonight, Greta Gerwig says that she doesn’t currently have plans to make a sequel to Barbie. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.