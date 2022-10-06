Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Maintaining mental health can be tricky and sometimes when we’re struggling, we don’t want to reach out and talk to somebody, but licensed therapist Trey Tucker encourages everyone to reach out and have that conversation. Trey is a therapist with Rugged Counseling, and he shares how much he loves to help others on their mental health journey. He uses the expression of walking with someone through the woods as an equal rather than a leader because each person is the expert on their own life. Anxiety has been on the rise in recent years and Trey offers a counterintuitive yet helpful tip on how to manage it. He suggests treating anxiety like a well-intentioned friend rather than an enemy. To learn about how to deal with anxiety and more head to ruggedcounseling.com.