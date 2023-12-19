Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We have all been there when it comes to last minute Christmas shopping so we’re helping you out by showing off some trendy items that your loved ones will adore. Starting off we’re showing off the Couchmaster. The Couchmaster was invented by a company called nerdytec and they wanted to create a way for gamers to play somewhere besides a desk. It comes with a ventilation grille to prevent overheating, accessories bag, wrist pads, and more. To check out more of their products, you can head to their website at us.nerdytec.com.

Next, we’re showing the beautiful, handcrafted items from Kamsah. Kamsah believes in working with local artisans from around the world to provide quality, handcrafted items. Some of their best sellers include the Hamsa plate and serving set, the Tagine pot, and large olive wood serving tray. You can check out all their amazing products by heading to their website at kamsah.com.

