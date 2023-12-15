Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The holiday season is all about food and you can’t forget about dessert. Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecake says that when people ask them ‘what kind of cheesecake do you bake?’ they respond, ‘whatever you want!’ At Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecake, they make fresh cheesecakes every day, and they are constantly coming up with new flavors. Ginny McLester walks us through some of their current holiday flavors such as hot chocolate or peppermint. Chris McLester talks about how the cheesecakes are made and how you can order a cheesecake in all the different sizes that they offer. You can pick up a slice for yourself by heading to 7914 Scott Ln, Machesney Park, Il or you can also check out their website at macbroscakes.com.

Sponsored By Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecake