If you’ve ever been interested in trying out hookah but didn’t want any nicotine or tobacco then you totally need to check out Blakk Smoke.

Hookah from Blakk Smoke is made of 100% fruit juice. Blakk Tatted started Blakk Smoke because he felt left out when he and his friends would go to the hookah bar, and he didn’t want to smoke because of the nicotine and tobacco side effects.

He wanted to make the healthiest hookah option on the market and that’s when he created Blakk Smoke. It was a huge hit and he made $1 million in 9 hours.

Of course, he’s happy that he made that much money but he’s even prouder that people love his product as much as him. Blakk Smoke comes in a ton of flavors such as mint, orange, apple, raspberry, and more. To check out all the flavors or to purchase from Blakk Smoke, head to blakksmoke.com.