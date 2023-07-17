Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

One of the best things about going to a fair is getting to eat the food! The Wisconsin State Fair is known for their famous cream puffs, but they are also introducing some new foods this year along with the Sporkies and Drinkies competition.

Tess Kerksen is walking us through some of the odd food choices that are available to anyone going to the Wisconsin State Fair. Tess says that the Sporkies competition has been around for 10 years, but they are excited to be introducing the Drinkies Competition.

The Sporkies competition is a competition for the best, weirdest food at the fair. They have a judging panel of celebrity judges choose the winner. There is also the Fairgrounds Favorite that is based on popular vote.

Tess shares that there will be over 100 new food and drinks for people to try. From a new vegan vendor to pickle donuts. The Drinkies is being introduced this year and it works the same way as the Sporkies but it is for non-alcoholic drinks.

One of the drinks that Tess thinks will be popular this year is the Atomic Slush. It is a unique twist on the traditional slushie by combining spicy and cold. Tess is also excited to work with the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation for the Milk House. You can get cups of milk for only $1, and they come in wild flavors. One of Tess’s favorites is the salted caramel milk.

The money goes right back into the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, and it helps improve the Wisconsin State Fair year after year.

The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off on Thursday August 3 and runs until Sunday, August 13. The Fairgrounds are located at 640 S. 84th Street West Allis, Wisconsin. To learn more about the Wisconsin State Fair, head to wistatefair.com.