We’re falling in love with Rockford this week and that means having some fun with one of our favorite décor ladies, Adrianna Baez. You probably know Adrianna and her sister Andrea as BW Event Decor, they’ve been filling the streets of Rockford with balloons for a few years and now they’re adding massive letters to their world and to ours too. You can book them at AlphaLitLetters.com/Rockford.