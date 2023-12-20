Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taminique was able to get a sneak peek into this year’s Sounds of the Holidays with Mimi Murphy so she’s sharing what we can all expect to see. She says that it was so much fun getting to see all the different local high school choirs sing Christmas carols. Taminique loved the costumes and the performances. She even shares that she did a semester of choir in high school and Michelle says that she did choir all four years of high school. You can tune in to the Sounds of the Holidays this Saturday at 12:00pm on FOX39, 6:00am on Christmas Day on WTVO, and 8:00am on FOX39.