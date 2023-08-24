Rockford, ill. (WTVO)—

August is coming to an end, and we are entering September which is National Suicide Prevention Month. Childhood Trauma Expert Lacy Nicole is talking about her foundation and podcast Shame to Sparkle. Lacy says that she experienced childhood trauma and CPTSD, which made her realize there aren’t a lot of mental health resources for those that struggle. She says that trauma is anything that is long term distress of the heart. Lacy points out that when people think of PTSD they might think of things like war or a plane crash, but it can also come from things like a divorce, long term illness, or an abusive relationship. Her goal is to normalize the conversation so that people can feel more comfortable talking about these tough subjects. To learn more about Shame to Sparkle, please visit her website at shametosparkle.org.