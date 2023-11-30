Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you need pressure washing, kitchen remodeling, electrical work, or all the above you can call the Honest Handyman of Rockford. Travis Burnett is helping us make Jack Frost cocktails for Spirit Day as he tells us about all the services, he provides the community. He started off as a painter, but he expanded his business to include just about everything. He offers free estimates, and he services different areas in both Illinois and Wisconsin. He says that right now is a very busy time for him so anyone interested in one of his services should reach out about 6 weeks in advance. You can check out his website at honesthandymanrockford.com. Make sure to also check out our Spirit Day recipe sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling below.

Jack Frost Cocktails

(makes 2)

2 cups Vanilla Ice Cream

3 oz Pineapple Juice

1.5 oz Coconut Rum

1.5 oz Blue Curacao

1.5 oz Vodka

Coconut Shavings

1. Dip edge of glasses into ice cream, and rim with coconut shavings

2. In a blender, combine all ingredients and blend until desired consistency

3. Pour into rimmed glasses and enjoy!

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling