‘Twas the Night Before Christmas…

Good Day Stateline
Posted: / Updated:

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas… and Santa is in the GDS Studio for a read-along!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GDS Throwback Thursday

GDS Throwback Thursday

Good Day Moments

Good Day Moments
Michelle Abraham

Facebook Instagram YouTube