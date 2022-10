Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Haunted houses are such a beloved Halloween tradition and tonight we’re at one of Rockford’s top 10 haunted houses of 2021 Twisted Crypt. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is over 10,000 square feet and has 10 interactive show rooms. Tonight, is the last night they are open for the season so don’t miss out on the scary fun!