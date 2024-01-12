Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taking the step towards going to therapy is a big deal and it’s important to find the therapist that works for you. Vice President of clinical care at Two Chairs, Colleen Marshall shares that 1 in 5 patients quit therapy because they don’t trust their therapist. She says that some people even quit after the first session because they didn’t feel a connection. That is why Two Chairs developed a therapist matchmaking system to help people find the therapist that connects best with them. To learn more about their matchmaking program, head to their website at twochairs.com.