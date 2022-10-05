Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

October is not only Mental Health Awareness Month, but it is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Sierra Kellen joins us to discuss the work she does for domestic violence at the Family Peace Center and to play a truth-seeking game. Sierra shares an amazing message about reaching out for help because no problem is too small. She points out how easy it is for people to dismiss their own struggles because they don’t believe it is bad enough to ask for help. Michelle and Sierra really test how well they know each other with a game of two truths and a lie. Make sure to check out the amazing work that Family Peace Center does.

