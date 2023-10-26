Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, the latest contestant to be unmasked on The Masked Singer was The Hawk. It was Harry Potter night last night and when the audience voted off the Hawk it was revealed to be Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey. Also tonight, former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke talks about her experience of almost being on the Bachelorette. She went on former Bachelor’s host Chris Harrison’s podcast to share her story. According to Cheryl, producers told her that Chris didn’t want her because she was a ‘sloppy drunk’, but Chris told her that he doesn’t have that kind of power. Finally, Meg Ryan is making the long-awaited return to the world of Rom Coms. She told People magazine that she took a break from Hollywood because she wanted acting to be a job and not a lifestyle. She wrote, directed, and stars in her new rom com ‘What Happens Next’ which comes out November 3. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.